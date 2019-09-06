Local organization raising heat stroke awareness

"Productivity goes up when we're hydrated, kids think better in school when they're hydrated, hydration is key"

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Northwest Arkansas group is raising awareness about heat strokes after a high school student in Joplin, Missouri died after collapsing during football practice.

The Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life organization was created after the death of Kendrick Fincher who died from a heat stroke during football practice in 1995.

The organization’s Education Director, Kim Mason, said his death sparked advocacy.

“It was a tragic situation when Kendrick died but the awareness that has come about has been amazing,” she said.

The organization’s mission according to its website: “Promote proper hydration and prevent heat illness through education and supporting activities.“

“This is a very important thing,” Bentonville Head Football Coach Jody Grant said. “You got to take it serious as a coach and as an athletic training staff because practice is important but it’s not as important as the lives of these young men and keeping them healthy and safe.”

Coach Grant said when the temps are high the team practices without helmets or moves indoors.

“Our kids understand the value of hydration and understand how much it takes to maintain their level of hydration,” he said.

The Head Athletic Trainer at Bentonville High School, Drew Bomardiere, said he also takes the heat very seriously.

“We try to give them as much fluids as possible,” Bomardiere said. “When they are in film we have a 10-gallon bucket of water and Powerade and we are just trying to make sure they have the proper electrolytes and fluids throughout the day”,” he said.

Both the foundation as well as Bentonville High School said they are trying to ensure these young men can play the game they love and continue to live.

“Productivity goes up when we’re hydrated, kids think better in school when they’re hydrated, proper hydration is key,” Mason said.

“Our training staff does a phenomenal job of having us ready for if something like this happens,” Coach Grant said.