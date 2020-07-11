Local organizations give back to Marshallese community

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local organizations have joined to give back to communities like the Marshallese who have been hit hard by COVID-19 in Northwest Arkansas.

Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette Real Estate, Downtown Bentonville, the Springdale Alliance, and Downtown Rogers have partnered with the Marshallese Educational Initiative.

Together they are collecting donations to give to families disproportionally affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Right now they just need monetary help. They need rent, they need basic necessities because a lot of people have been devastated,” said Anthony Venz, Coldwell Banker Harris Mchaney & Faucette Real Estate.

Visit NWA Cares to donate.