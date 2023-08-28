FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today marks the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s march on Washington.

On August 28, 1963, the civil rights leader delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. More than 250,000 people crowded the steps of the Lincoln Memorial to hear him speak at the March on Washington in 1963.

Two local organizations say it still resonates all these years later.

Dr. Coby Davis is the the president for the Northwest Arkansas NAACP chapter. He says the march opened doors for other historical events, like the Civil Rights Act 1964. But as Davis reflects on Dr. King’s efforts in the past, he points to more work that he says still needs to be done in the future.

“We have been continuing this fight for 60 years and the fight is not over,” said Davis.

Davis says they commemorate Dr. King’s legacy every day by continuing to make a change in the community that aligns with what Dr. King did in history.