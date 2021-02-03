Local organizations use CARES Act funding to help veterans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A pair of local organizations partner to provide state-of-the-art technology to veterans in Arkansas.

Camp Alliance and the Northwest Arkansas Veterans Coalition applied for and received CARES Act funds to create a new technology kiosk system to help distribute information among Arkansas veterans.

“We’re resource-rich and communication poor. So these connect kiosks are just that – it’s connect. It’s connecting to all existing resources that we have out there for our military veterans. So if you’re an employer and have an awesome initiative to hire our vets. This is a great place for them to find it,” Camp Alliance CEO Jody Bergstrom said.

In addition to job postings, the kiosks will also relay information regarding veterans’ benefits.

Kiosks can be found in high-traffic areas around Northwest Arkansas.

