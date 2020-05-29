Local overnight camps debating reopening

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Overnight summer camps in Arkansas can begin welcoming kids on Monday (June 1). But some are going to wait it out.

President of the Green Valley Bible Camp board, John Cobb said there are normally nine -one week sessions that start the first week of June and run until the first week of August.

But due to the pandemic, the board decided to cancel the first four sessions.

Cobb said there are a few challenges that need to be considered, including the sleeping arrangement. He said there are usually about ten kids in a cabin with two adult counselors and it may be difficult to fit all of them safely. Another issue is maintaining social distancing without compromising the experience for campers.

“They want to be together, they want to love on each other,” Cobb said. “Give hugs and have Bible study together. And with the challenges of social distancing, it does make it very hard for us to look at that and say, ‘Yes, we can do this. We can follow these directives and we can still keep our kids safe.'”

According to Cobb, it’s unlikely it will be a unanimous decision among the board to have or cancel camp this year, but he said the goal is to do what’s best for campers and staff.

“Not only this summer, but the future of camp,” Cobb said. “The future of Green Valley and what it will hold for whenever my kids are night campers there or the generations to come.”

Cobb said the official decision should come in the next few days.