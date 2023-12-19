FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pope Francis and the Vatican announced people in same-sex relationships can now receive blessings from the church, but that has brought forth some confusion on what the declaration states.

Father Jason Tyler, a pastor with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fayetteville, said the pope’s declaration allows for informal blessings to be granted to people in same-sex or irregular marriages — despite their relationship being deemed sinful by the church.

Tyler said the document does not signify a change in the Catholic church’s views on homosexuality.

“Every person is a child of God and made in the image and likeness of God,” Tyler said. “We do always bless persons.”

In the Catholic church, there are formal and informal blessings, Tyler said. He said formal blessings would be done with “prescribed right and probably within the context of mass” and “many times with the priest wearing vestments.”

Father Tyler said informal blessings are more commonplace in the church.

“When I finish mass on Sundays and I’m greeting people on the way out, many will say, ‘Hey Father, can you give me a blessing? I’m traveling next week,'” Tyler said.

Bishop Anthony B. Taylor of the Diocese of Little Rock released a statement Monday.

“The intention of such a spontaneous blessing is not to legitimize anything, but rather to open one’s life to God, to ask for his help to live better, and also to invoke the Holy Spirit so that the values of the Gospel may be lived with greater faithfulness,'” Taylor said.

You can find the Diocese of Little Rock’s full statement below.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to the Human Rights Campaign and are waiting for comment.