Local pharmacies don’t believe full FDA approval will change many minds

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Monday Pfizer became the first COVID-19 vaccine to be fully approved by the FDA for people 16 and older.

We spoke with several different pharmacies Monday, and it doesn’t seem Pfizer being fully FDA approved has caused any noticeable increase in interest in the vaccine.

“I don’t think this rating change to the regulation is going to make that much difference in people either getting vaccinated or not,” said Carl Collier with Collier Drug.

To get the vaccine approved the FDA conducted and evaluated data from tens of thousands of clinical trials in addition to manufacturing information submitted by Pfizer-BioNTech.

Those opposed to the vaccine have told us time and time again one of their largest reservations to the shot was not having full FDA approval.

One man who wishes to be left anonymous said even with Monday’s news; he’ll still be waiting for additional data.

“I will not take it for the next 3 to 5 years until we can see what happens in the long-term studies,” said the man.

While full FDA approval may not change the minds of those I spoke with, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health said she is still hopeful.

“I think the initial effect will encourage additional people to get vaccinated; we know that the FDA has done their due diligence,” said Dr. Dillaha.

Even though Collier believes this won’t turn any tide, it doesn’t mean he isn’t still hopeful public opinion will change.

“This is the safest a most effective drug and vaccination I’ve ever seen in my history,” said Collier. “We’ve had has far less reaction to this than we have some years on the flu vaccine.”