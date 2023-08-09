FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Food and Drug Enforcement Administration says people are still having a hard time having their ADHD medications like Adderall refilled.

These types of drugs are prescribed for ADHD, binge eating disorder and narcolepsy. Due to the shortage, people turned to an alternative drug, Ritalin, but it also has a shortage as well.

Pharmacy manager at Live+Well Pharmacy says he’s seen the shortage has slowed down for Live+Well Pharmacy.

“We’re fully stocked on all the strengths of the medication at this time. It has been a day-to-day thing over the last few months, but we’ve seen those shortages come a little bit fewer and further between, and the duration of them, as has been, you know, shorter as well,” said Corbell.

In a joint letter from the DEA and the FDA released on August 1 regarding the drug shortage, it states, “We will continue to do all we can to prevent stimulant drug shortages, limit their impact, and resolve them as quickly as possible.”