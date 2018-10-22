Local Police Department Participates in ‘No Shave November’

A local police department is starting ‘No Shave November’ on Monday.

The movement is directed to raise awareness of cancer. This year, Fayetteville Police Department officers will give a $20 contribution to participate or $10 to receive a mustache lapel pin to wear on their uniform.

All donations will go to Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest.

And to see how the movement is going, the department’s social media accounts will keep everyone up-to-date on the statuses of beards and mustaches.

At the end of October, the community will be able to vote on which facial hair they think is the best and worst.