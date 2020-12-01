Local polling location closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A Washington County polling location is now closed a day before the run off election due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Washington County Election Commission met to discuss a possible emergency closure of the Oak Grove Baptist Church in Springdale after two workers tested positive for the virus.

One showed symptoms, the other did not, but Jennifer Price with the Washington County Election Commission says it’s too close to the election to make necessary changes.

“We wouldn’t want them to expose anyone else and I think this close to the election day and with the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, I think trying to put together a new team to open up Oak Grove is not our best option,” she said.

The motion passed to close the Oak Grove polling site for tomorrow’s run off election.

