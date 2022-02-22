FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A potential half-inch of ice is enough to cause power lines to break and local power companies are getting ready.

Electric companies send out crews to trim trees all year long to keep the branches from damaging power lines.

“So our primary storm preparation is having our crews and our vehicles and supplies ready to respond in the event that the outages occur,” said Peter Main, the American Electric Power communications manager.

American Electric Power is the parent company for SWEPCO. Main does not expect rolling power outages with this storm, but even if it does come to that, they shouldn’t last more than a couple of hours.

“What happened a year ago in terms of the controlled outages that affected this area was really a total of about around three hours,” said Main.

Ashley Harris with Ozarks Electric said its line workers are running 24-hour shifts to fix any potential outages and expects to keep customers’ power on.

“We have been very lucky with this past season and not having any widespread outages, and our electric grid is as stable and strong as it has ever been,” said Harris.

We’ve heard from some viewers saying they’ve received robot calls from people claiming to be their electric companies. These calls have warned them of “massive power outages lasting up to 45 days”.

SWEPCO, Ozarks Electric and Carroll Electric said these calls are not from them.

“We have a lot of scammers that will you know, tap in and use our name and we certainly are not expecting any anything like that,” said Harris.

Black Hills Energy said the biggest worry for those with gas-powered homes is not the storm itself. Instead, it’s drivers running off slick roads into their meters. So make sure to be careful on the roads as the ice accumulates.

To help the electric companies solve any potential power outage, Main asks drivers to be careful on the roads and make way for their crews.