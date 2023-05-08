FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It was a big weekend for a local radio host as the horse he co-owns won the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Derek Kastner is Deek from the radio show Jon & Deek. He co-owns the horse Mage who won the derby on Saturday.

Mage was making his fourth career start and had 15-1 odds to win. Kastner talked about the moment he knew his horse was going to win the derby.

“We had our seats mid-stretch. If you watch the replay of the Kentucky Derby, Mage makes his pass of Two Phil’s right by us. And when I say I lose my mind, I lose my mind. I’m screaming. I’m running up the steps. I’m pointing at my hat, ‘We did it!'”

Kastner co-owns Mage with other people including Mage’s trainer. Mage is set to race in the 148th running of the Preakness on May 20. That is the second leg of the Triple Crown.