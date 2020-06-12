Local realtor to be featured on House Hunters

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local realtor is to be featured on an episode of House Hunters tonight, June 12.

Jennifer Skoff, our meterologist Dan’s wife!

We stopped by and spoke with her today about her experince on the show.

“I can not tell you how excited I was that they reached out to me. I never in a million years expected it. I wasn’t seeking it out,” Skoff said. “The fact that they reached out to me I just felt that it was a God thing. I just felt that it was one of those special moments and I just immediately jumped on it, took advantage of it, and had the best time.”

You can see Skoff on House Hunters on HGTV tonight at 9.