FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After multiple social media posts about violent incidents against realtors surfaced, some are speaking up about what they are doing to stay safe.

Local realtor and former KNWA/FOX24 meteorologist Rick Katzfey made a Facebook post regarding the safety of real estate agents.

“It was information about two of our colleagues that were involved in some violence over the last couple of weeks. And it bothered me,” said Katzfey.

He says he feels that it’s not fair that people in his industry have to constantly look over their shoulders.

He says one incident allegedly occurred in Newton County when a realtor was replacing a lockbox. He says the realtor was attacked, but not badly hurt.

“We just want to focus on the buddy system and situational awareness,” said Heather Keenen, the president-elect for the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors.

She says realtors have been extra cautious in the years after Beverly Carter was kidnapped and killed in Little Rock, while on the job.

“Since we lost Beverly Carter in September of 2014 safety has been a paramount for our entire industry,” said Keenen.

Keenen says since that incident and recent ones, more safety measures are in place. By using the buddy system, safety apps on your phone, and appointments only during the day, Katzfey says he and his wife practice these techniques.

“We go together whenever we can. If we can’t, we’re always telling people each other where we’re where we are. And if a situation is a little bit like, ‘Hey, I’m not comfortable here.’ Then we both go together,” said Katzfey.

Keenen says safety is their main priority.

“But our main goal is we want every realtor to come home to their family safely every night,” said Keenen.