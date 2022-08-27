FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) – Local residents are sad to see what they consider a historical landmark in northwest Arkansas leave forever.

The 112 drive-in theater will be preparing for their last movie showings on Friday and Saturday night.

Local Residents like Tyler Volze and Chelsea Ware, have been coming since they were little and are sad to see it go.

“It’s sad to see these amounts of history dying,” said, Volze.

Volze says the 112 drive-in movie theater is a historical landmark that draws people to northwest Arkansas.

“This is history and being able to experience history even though it’s sad it’s still showing respect where respect is due,” -said, Volze.

Chelsea Ware is another regular customer that attends the 112 drive-in movie theater and says this one is hitting close to home.

“I remember my first experience here was twister and frequency,” -said, Ware.

Ware also says she has been attending since 1997 with her parents since she was little.

“I just really love it and it’s a big childhood memory,” -said, Ware.

Many people have expressed that they will treasure this theater as they consider it a big part of the community, although Volze heard of rumors that there could be another theater being added.

“I heard they’re going to try to keep a small version of it,” -said, Volze.

Volze heard right as the development manager for the city of Fayetteville planning division, Jessie Masters, confirmed this could happen.

“They are still showing cinema on site, so there could potentially be a movie theater there,” -said, Masters.