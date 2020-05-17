Local restaurants adjust to new rules

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As local restaurants like the Buttered Biscuit in Bentonville begin to let people in and are excited to do so, it is clear damage has been done in the last month.

Owner Sam Russell says his business has lost quite a bit of money over the shutdown period, with projections for the future not looking good as restaurants are expected to see a 50% decrease in revenue this year. This is due to having to operate at 33% capacity.

“The clear message we want to send is ‘We are open for business. Our dining room is open, our online ordering is open, and we’re ready to get back to serving Bentonville and Northwest Arkansas just a fantastic breakfast,” Russell said.

Russell also says while they restaurant could operate at 100%, he is following all social distancing and cleaning guidelines from Gov. Asa Hutchinson.