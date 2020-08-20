Local restaurants receive fines after Alcoholic Beverage Control compliance checks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Since June 1, Alcoholic Beverage Control agents have conducted more than 1,210 compliance checks at bars, restaurants, private clubs, event centers, and retail locations with alcohol permits.

Through these visits, agents ensure each establishment is following the state’s COVID-19-related health directives. If an establishment is non-compliant on the first visit, a verbal warning is issued.

However, non-compliance a second time results in a formal ABC violation.

The minimum fine issued has been $600 and the maximum $1500. The violations also include a 60-day probationary period.

When visiting for the first time, the agent typically quietly enters and observes in order to determine whether guidelines are being followed.

Agents are confirming servers and other employees are wearing masks as required while also observing overall capacity. Bars and restaurants may not exceed 66% capacity under current directives.

They are also observing whether group seating is limited to less than 10 people and ensuring customers are wearing masks as required (prior to receiving food or drink, etc).

The list of locations below have been issued an ABC violation (either Failure to Maintain Health Standards or Failure to be a Good Neighbor) regarding COVID-19 directives since June 1.

The establishments listed below do have the opportunity to appeal their violations, which could be overturned following a hearing.

Crossroads Tavern – Rogers

Asian Tasty Buffet – Little Rock

China Plus – Little Rock

L.A.’s Bar and Grill – Paragould

Big – Fayetteville

Yee Hawg – Fayetteville

The Goal Post – Cabot

Maxine’s – Hot Springs

Dragon’s Den Café – Texarkana

Pit Stop Bar and Grill – Little Rock

Diamond Grill – Jonesboro

Boogie’s – Hot Springs

Italy in Town – Benton

Copper Penny Pub – Hot Springs

Big Red – Alexander

Cantina Cinco de Mayo – Little Rock

Silverado Bar and Grill – Arkadelphia

Cannibal and Craft – Fayetteville

Frontier Club – Hot Springs