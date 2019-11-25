Local retailers gear up for holiday shopping

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — As Black Friday and Small Business Saturday inch closer, many local retailers are gearing up for the holiday shopping season.

Located in the heart of the Lights of the Ozarks, shops on the Fayetteville Square — like Block Street Records — are hiring seasonal workers to better serve the influx of customers.

Store clerk Austin Cash says Block Street Records will have several different deals this week after Thanksgiving.

“Black Friday for independent record stores is a special day because there are a lot of new releases coming out,” said Cash. “They’re only available on that day and we’re doing 20 percent off used vinyl and 10 percent off new vinyl.”

Shopping local not only helps business owners but also helps keep dollars within the city.