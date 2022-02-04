FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesperson Dave Parker says they have been hard at work getting ready for this winter storm since Tuesday.

Having gotten less rain than we were expecting to get, they were able to pre-treat major highways and secondary roads.

Parker says as of right now, they have been able to hit all the routes at least once to create a passable lane.

But even with streets in what he’s calling a passable condition, he’s asking travel to be limited to essential workers.

“Drivers still need to understand there is still a lot of ice out there. Any way you cut it, you have frozen precipitation on the ground, and we’re doing everything we can to try to stay ahead of it. If you were a driver and you have to get out there, take it easy,” says Parker.