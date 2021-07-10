Local roller derby league fights to come back and play first game since the pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Throughout the pandemic, all different industry types took a hit; sports took one of the hardest hits of them all.

Since then, sports all across Northwest Arkansas are back up and running, and stadiums are at full capacity. However, one local league has still not been able to get back up and dust itself off due to rules set by its national governing body.

Northwest Arkansas Roller Derby has not been able to play a game since before the pandemic. Secretary for the league, Amanda Beilfuss, said the last year and a half has been frustrating. She misses the game, but what she misses most is the comradery.

“You miss looking forward to practice. Not just to skate and to play, but also to see your derby family; you miss that,” said Beilfuss.

Beilfuss said things were looking good for a Northwest Arkansas Roller Derby come back, but with cases spiking, it is once again tough to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

