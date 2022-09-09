BENTONVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA)- Runners across northwest Arkansas came together as a community to finish Eliza Fletcher’s last run.

Fletcher was a mother, teacher, and avid runner in her community, as she went on a jog she was kidnapped and murdered.

Allie Kaminski is a local runner in Bentonville, Arkansas and says hearing this story about Fletcher really hit home for a lot of runners.

“It’s really scary and eye-opening to see what happened to Eliza,” -said, Kaminski.

Kaminski says she deeply resonated with Eliza’s story because she typically takes a morning jog to beat the summer’s heat.

“I get all of my runs done hopefully before it gets light out because it’s super-hot,” -said, Kaminski.

Kaminski says the local runner group she is a part of meets every Friday to run, but this time she opened it up to the community in support of Eliza.

Kaminski says she wants to race to a moment for the community to stand in solidarity and to not be afraid as runners to do what you love, as she feels that is not what Eliza would’ve wanted.

“Do not live in fear, I know that it’s really easy to maybe want to stay inside and not get out and do what you love but I don’t think Eliza would want that,’ -said, Kaminski.