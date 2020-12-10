Local runners gifted $500 for inspirational story

WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Rebel Hayes and Paul Scott are running partners who’ve helped each other and gained a true friendship.

Paul, a West Fork High School athlete, is legally blind, but with 11-year-old Rebel’s help, he’s become a succesful cross-country runner.

Today, they were surprised with $500 gift cards to ‘Academy Sports + Outdoors so they can continue chasing their dreams.

“We saw this as a good opportunity to help support young athletes do what they love doing. We also saw the team effort and really them pushing each other to be excellent at everything they do,” said Hector Guzman, district manager at Academy Sports + Outdoors.

“Having both of them in our program has just been amazing for our other athletes to see. When you’re around that, everyday on a daily basis I think it really encourages the other athletes to be the best they can be,” said Tiffany Surber, West Fork Cross Country team head coach.

Academy also donated a $5,000 gift card to west fork high school to buy new cross country gear for the rest of the team.