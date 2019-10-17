Local school district increases security with new technology

Here's how it works; the front desk scans the ID of the visitor, and the machine taps into a database that shows if that person has any type of criminal record.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — A local school district is heigtening security by installing new technology in every school.

It’s called a Raptor system and the Rogers School District is using it to screen every person who walks through the building.

Here’s how it works; the front desk scans the ID of the visitor, and the machine taps into a database that shows if that person has any type of criminal record.

If there’s any type of red flag, the machine immediately alerts the person checking the ID.

If the background check comes out clear, a nametag will be printed out with a photo displayed.

Three Rogers schools previously purchased the system using their own budget, but now the security will be installed for all 25 schools.

Assistant Superintendent Charles Lee with Rogers Public Schools said, “We’ve put fencing around all the playgrounds at our elementary schools, we’ve added a new camera system, and we will continue to upgrade our systems in the name of safety and security to make sure our kids are safe.”

The Bentonville School District also uses the Raptor system, and Fayetteville and Springdale Schools use similar technology.

Lee said he hopes to have the Raptor vistor systems up and running in all of the schools by the end of this semester.