Local school districts plan for graduation

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Friday (April 17) was supposed to be the last day of at home learning for students in our area. That was before Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in class instruction would be suspended for the rest of the school year.

Communications director for the Springdale School District, Rick Schaeffer said most students should be on schedule with their Alternative Method of Instruction (AMI) packets, but it’s not unexpected for some to be ahead or behind.

Schaeffer said the state recommended not teaching students new material, instead focusing on reenforcing what they had already learned in class, which could create a gap in knowledge when the new school year starts. Schaeffer said it’s likely there will be a period of playing catch up come August, especially if students can’t participate in summer programs.

Nick Ridenoure, counselor at Springdale High School said this can be a stressful time for learners and their parents, but he wants everyone to remember at home learning doesn’t need to look like a normal school day.

Ridenoure suggests taking breaks throughout the day to walk, listen to music, or even focus on life skills like cooking or cleaning.

He also encourages parents not to be too hard on themselves.

“Even though you’re having a bad day at home, that doesn’t mean that your children are not learning,” Ridenoure said. “That they’re not taking something from this.”

For the graduating class of 2020, Schaeffer said seniors in good standing at the end of three quarters will be able to graduate.

“We’re going to try to make this the most special alternative graduation that anybody could possible think of,” Schaeffer said. “I’m not going to give a lot of detail because we want it to be somewhat of a surprise to our seniors. Because it’s hard. This is a big moment in these kids’ lives.”

In other districts, Fayetteville School District is planning a graduation ceremony on Thursday, July 2 on Harmon Field, depending on the state of the pandemic at that time.

Rogers and Bentonville School Districts are still weighing options.

Fort Smith School District plans for a ceremony for Northside High School on Monday, June 29 at Mayo-Thompson stadium and another ceremony for Southside High School on Tuesday, June 30 at Jim Rowland stadium.