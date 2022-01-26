Local school nurses in need of extra support during Omicron

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – There is another shortage hitting local school districts, school nurses.

Districts are looking for more school nurse substitutes to help provide relief to school nurses. Diane Parker has been a school nurse with Alma School District for more than 40 years. She said these past two years have been very hard.

“We fall so far behind on what we need to be doing because we haven’t done the job we were hired for two years,” Parker said.

Parker said the added COVID-19 tasks like advising families and monitoring COVID-19 cases can be very demanding. Director of Health Servies Melissa Thomas says Fayetteville schools nurses are also feeling this.

“Our nurses have been pretty much consumed with monitoring our cases in schools and advising families, advising students and advising staff,” Thomas said.

Thomas said Fayetteville Public Schools is looking to add more nurses to the team to help fill spots when a nurse is out.

“Although the nurses have been taking great care of everybody in their schools, we know that they themselves sometimes get sick or their family members get sick and so we needed some more staff to support them,” Thomas said.

Parker said Alma is always looking for more nurse substitutes to help cover spots.