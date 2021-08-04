Local school nurses prep for upcoming year during COVID-19

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — School nurses are gearing up to keep students safe and healthy for the upcoming school year as COVID-19 cases in Arkansas increase.



Kathy Launder, director of nursing at Springdale Public Schools, said the district will use the same COVID-19 prevention methods as last school year. Launder said she is more confident going into this year because the district has practiced COVID protocols before.

“We’re going to keep things the same as we did last year, the ventilation hasn’t changed, we still do all the cleaning, we have sanitizing wipes, all of that is there,” Launder said.

Launder said during the summer, she and the district’s nurses have gathered all the supplies to help keep students healthy. The district has sanitizing wipes, masks and hand sanitizer ready to go for every school.



Natalie Haines, head nurse at Greenland School District, said she is also ready for kids to head back to the classroom. The district will check students’ temperatures before entering the building and will also have supplies, such as masks, ready to go. Nurses have also prepped and spaced out the schools’ health rooms.

“We have lots of areas, usually, and there’s going to be even more where we can isolate children if they’re sick,” Haines said.

Launder and Haines both said they feel prepared and ready to take care of students and staff when school starts. They encourage students and staff to wear masks and get vaccinated.



