FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local schools are being affected by rising gas prices.

The Fayetteville School District has a fuel budget of $400,000 per year. Alan Wilbourn with the district says it’s been under budget over the last six years, but that could change.

“It is going up and we think we’ll be fine this school year,” said Wilbourn. “But, next year we may have to look at some budget adjustments to take care of it. Maybe this situation will abate by the fall semester, but we just don’t know.”

If prices don’t go down, Wilbourn says there might not be extra money left over which is normally used for things like bus repairs and upgrades.