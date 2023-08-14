SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With school back in session for some students, the issue of cyberbullying is brought back into the classrooms.

According to DataProt.net, students are almost twice as likely to attempt suicide if they have been cyberbullied. A local school district is making sure you and your kids know ways to prevent cyberbullying.

Shane Patrick is the assistant superintendent for operations for the Siloam Springs School District. Patrick says students are taught in the classroom the dangers of cyberbullying. For each school, phones are either not allowed or only used educationally. But for the root to prevent it, he says it all starts with being kind.

“Every parent has their own style. They had their own beliefs and they can bring their kids up. But if we all just teach people to be nice, and we preach that to our children, then I think that goes a long way,” says Patrick.

He says with technology constantly changing, it’s as simple as going online and searching what apps kids use.

Patrick encourages parents to stay alert to what their kids are doing on their phones.