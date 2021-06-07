Local schools in NWA and River Valley offering free summer meals

Sandwiches, fruits and vegetables in food box, backpack on old wooden background. Concept of child eating at school. Top view. Flat lay.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Schools in the area have announced free meal programs that will help feed students this summer.

Check the list below for the nearest school in your area offering meals.

Fayetteville Public Schools

Available from June 10 to August 5. The meal packs include seven days worth of breakfast and lunch meals and will have a variety of fresh, frozen, and dry food items. The meal packs are free to anyone age 18 or younger.

The meal packs will be available for pick up at Fayetteville High School on Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Fayetteville High School is located at 944 W. MLK Blvd. A face mask is required when picking up meals to help keep families and staff safe, per a City of Fayetteville ordinance. Children do not need to be present to pick up meals.

Meal packs for Fayetteville Public School students can be pre-ordered online at www.myschoolbucks.com. Non-Fayetteville Public Schools families should call 479-305-0023 to order meal packs.

Fort Smith Public Schools

Available Monday through Friday until July 30. No meals will be served on Monday, July 5.

Breakfast will be served from 7:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and lunch will be served 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the elementary school cafeteria.

Grab-and-go meals will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (breakfast included with lunch).

Meal locations listed below

Ballman Elementary: 2601 South Q Street

Barling Elementary: 1400 D Street in Barling

Beard Elementary: 1600 Cavanaugh Road

Fairview Elementary: 2400 South Dallas Street

Howard Elementary: 1301 North 8th Street

Orr Elementary: 3609 Phoenix Avenue

Pike Elementary: 4111 Park Avenue

Spradling Elementary: 4949 Spradling Avenue

Sunnymede Elementary: 4201 North O Street

Sutton Elementary School: 5001 Kelley Highway

Tilles Elementary: 815 North 16th street

Trusty Elementary: 3300 Harris Avenue

The meals are free to all children up to 18 years of age.

Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Education’s summer feeding programs will serve two meals a day while kids are out of school on summer break.

More than 400 sponsors will serve a combination of breakfast and lunch or lunch and a snack at 1,359 sites, including parks, schools, community centers, churches and day camps.

Summer meals are eligible for children 18 and under, as well as for people up to 21 years old participating in state education programs for the mentally or physically disabled.

To find a feeding site near you, go to meals4kidsok.org.