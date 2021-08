LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Four area school districts are in the top five for the highest number of COVID-19 cases in schools.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, Bentonville has a total of 88 active cases which is the highest in Arkansas.

Rogers has 74, which is the second highest. There are 70 active cases in Fort Smith, and Springdale has 59.

Fayetteville is 17th in the state with a total of 24 active cases.