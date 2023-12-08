CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — A local lawmaker is calling on Little Rock to help poultry farmers across Arkansas after a distribution company abruptly shut its doors.

According to a Carroll County poultry farmer, Cooks Venture shut down in late November.

That left farmers with more than 1 million chickens and no where to send them for processing. Now those birds will all have to be euthanized. It’s unclear what will happen after all the birds are put down.

State Senator Bryan King, District 28, sent a formal letter to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ office on Friday requesting an emergency declaration.

He said the economic and environmental impacts of the situation warrant such a declaration.

Poultry farmer Dustin Maybee said losing the profit from this contract could cost him everything.

“I think the state should step up and take over and make sure that this runs as smoothly as possible and that payments are made to help get these people compensated and the situation taken care of,” said King. “That’s why I feel like the state should step in and take over.”

“I’m going to try my best to keep my farm but after this, with the breach of contract with Cooks Venture, I will probably end up losing my farm,” said Maybee.

In his letter to Gov. Sanders, King cited environmental issues and disease concerns after euthanizing the chickens as additional reasons for the state to step in.

KNWA/FOX24 did reach out to the governor’s office and to Cooks Venture for comment on the situation. We have not heard back from either at this time.