Local shops celebrate Small Business Saturday

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Despite the pandemic, shops around the area are still celebrating Small Business Saturday.

Stores have had to make adjustments like offering a larger online presence to allow for shipping and in-store pickup.

Business owners and shoppers in Springdale shared their thoughts on supporting local stores.

Delaney Billingsly owns Dela Devile’s Vintage and she says its important to support local businesses so they can stick around.

“It’s important to shop small as much as you can otherwise some of these stores might not be around, so we certainly appreciate everyone and their support,” Billingsly said.

Shopper Nathan Wilkerson said he recognizes the importance of supporting local business.

“Small business operate on such small margins. Just a couple of days or a few weeks without the business they’re expecting or needing, they can go out. And after all this is over, then people won’t have those options,” Wilkerson said.

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers