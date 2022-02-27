NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — One of our local state representatives is being honored by the Children’s Advocacy Center.

CAC brings in kids who are victims of trauma to a safe environment, where they are interviewed by trained forensic examiners. This interview can then be used in court. This keeps kids from having to relive their trauma multiple times, or in front of a public courtroom.

State Representative Charlene Fite, District 80, said she has worked over the past few legislative sessions to bring more support to CAC.

She said it was a complete surprise when they decided to give her this year’s Percy Malone Child Protection Advocate Award.

“It is one of the great honors of my life,” she said. “I was a special education teacher in my former life before I came to the legislature, and I saw many children with deep needs.”

She said she’s also worked as a CASA volunteer for many years.

State Rep. Fite will be honored on April 1st at the Governor’s mansion.

Click here to find out how you can get involved with a Children’s Advocacy Center near you.