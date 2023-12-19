FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some cities across Arkansas still don’t sell alcohol on Sundays, and this year, laws will affect sales on Christmas Eve on Sunday and Christmas Day on Monday.

“It impacts sales because those people that aren’t going to be able to purchase liquor here are going to go to Springdale,” said Nhan Pham, a clerk at Liquor Mart and Wine Shoppe in Fayetteville.

Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers and Tontitown are some of the 21 cities that can sell alcohol on Sundays, sending customers from his store to cities that are the exception. Pham says, in a way, the store can still make up for the decrease in foot traffic.

“When it gets up to the days leading, it’s going to be a little slower, people going out of town and stuff like that. It’s slower, but the volume is bigger,” said Pham.

Scott Hardin, spokesperson for Alcohol Beverage Control in Arkansas says the rest of the 21 cities that are the exception to selling on Sundays, still can on Christmas Eve. But as for Christmas Day, it’s different.

“There are no exceptions to that when it comes to selling alcohol on Christmas Day, you simply have no options,” said Hardin.

This includes restaurants, bars, and shops like Pham’s that will be closed on Christmas Day. That’s why Hardin says if you plan on making a toast for Christmas, prepare before Christmas Eve.

“They can take care of business and purchase what they need to on Saturday or potentially Sunday. Because Monday — it’s just not an option,” said Hardin.

As for Pham, he says he gets to enjoy the extra break, spending time with his family.

“Makes me very happy that Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve happen to fall on a Sunday. You know, it’s just another day off. You spend more time with the family,” said Pham.

Pham says signs are posted letting customers know the new hours and to stock up earlier.