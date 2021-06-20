Local student looking to collect a pen pal in every country

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Allison Bond has made it her goal to have a pen pal in every single country. 

Allison, a student at Life Styles in Fayetteville, says she was inspired to pick up this pen pal hobby as a form of therapy and out of her love for writing. 

In the two years she’s been mailing letters, Allison has collected more than 800 pen pals, a lot of whom are veterans, but just as many are people who she connected with on Facebook. 

The goal of this project, she says, is spreading love across the world. 

“It makes me feel awesome. I’m just happy that I can brighten their day a little bit because some people are really going through a pretty tough time right now. It’s a blessing to me, I guess,” said Allison. 

Fantastic work you’re doing Allison, and best of luck on your mission to find a pen pal in every country.

