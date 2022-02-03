BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – NASA has selected 57 winning teams out of more than 600 entries in a nationwide tech contest, and one team is from Bentonville.

A proposal from four students at Thaden School in Bentonville, Salma Abouelseoud, Stellen Hutchison, Jackson Meeks, and Natalie White have been selected by NASA’s Flight Opportunities and Future Engineers to receive a $1500 stipend and a flight box to develop, build, and prepare their payload for flight on a suborbital rocket in 2023.

The students in Thaden’s NASA Club submitted proposals for the NASA TechRise Student Challenge back in November 2021. The challenge invited teams of students in grades 6-12.

NASA hosted the challenge to attract, engage, and prepare future STEM professionals. The winning proposals included things like measuring greenhouse gases, space farm irrigation systems, and lunar dust mitigation.

The Thaden School students’ proposal is to create a handheld, multi-layered, fan-controlled ball game. The game is to help relieve stress and anxiety astronauts may experience.

“I’m excited, thrilled, and proud to see my students’ hard work receive such an honorable recognition,” says Willard Keirn, Math Faculty at Thaden.

The students will learn new tools and collaborate as a team to design, create, and test their handheld game.

“Our science teachers, Amy Van Pelt and Willard Keirn, deserve great credit for launching our new NASA Club and inspiring our students to reach for the stars,” said Clayton Marsh, Thaden’s Founding Head of School.

The students will begin working on their projects this spring.