BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some local high school students are honoring teachers who made an impact in their lives.

65 teachers were honored by 80 students on April 27 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Bentonville.

Each student chose a teacher and wrote about how they impacted the student’s life and what they enjoy most about being in their class.

“Teachers mean a lot to me. I think we as a people wouldn’t be anywhere without having teachers. We all learn from good teachers,” said Ryder Pabst, a senior at Bentonville High School.

“It just thrills me to the core, that I’ve made a difference,” said Ta-Neisha Marshall, a teacher at Bentonville West. “There’s a difference between helping kids graduate, and then there’s a difference when you’ve really had a major impact on someone’s life.”

Teachers were given a journal of the tributes, as well as a picture with the student. This is the 15th year the church has held the event.