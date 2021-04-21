Local students taking the stage at Walton Arts Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— The Walton Arts Center will host two performances featuring local students, a classical Hindu dance production and the debut performance of the NWA Jazz All-Stars.

The Northwest Arkansas Jazz All-Stars Youth Ensemble will perform their debut concert with internationally acclaimed alto saxophonist Bobby Watson at 6 p.m.

Back for the fifth season, the Northwest Arkansas Jazz All-Stars Youth Ensemble is made up of high school students from seven local schools and five local communities. The ensemble has spent 10 weeks training with local jazz professionals, rehearsing and perfecting their jazz skills.

Support for the All-Stars project has been provided by the Walton Family Foundation and members of the NW Arkansas Jazz Society and Walton Arts Center.

Dhirana Academy of Classic Dance presents The Exiled King at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 30th. The performance is a dance production telling the story of “The Ramayana”, a great Hindu epic written by Sage Valmiki in the 5th century B.C. The story follows Rama, in an enchanted fight against evil. With the help of his loyal brother and an army of monkeys led by Hanuman, Rama embarks on a journey to rescue his wife Sita by defeating Ravana, the great king of Lanka.

Tickets are $15 for each performance and are available here.

The use of masks and social distancing are in place at Walton Arts Center through at least the end of May.