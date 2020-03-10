Local studios honoring woman artists

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local art studios in Northwest Arkansas are highlighting the work of female artists for women’s history month.

Studio 300 in Rogers is featuring two of these artists over the next several weeks. One of them, Shabana Kausar, said this type of display is important because it shows how far women have come in the art world.

“I’ve been three years on the art scene,” Kauser said. “So for me to have the opportunity to chip in and change those statistics is really exciting for me. And it’s inspiring to see other women do that.”

Artist Angela Teeter said shes honored her work is being displayed and hopes it has a lasting impact on the people that see it.

“People take away different things from pieces of work so I hope that it’s visually pleasing and adds something to their life,” Teeter said.

The art will be on display at Studio 300 until May 1.