FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Monday is World Down Syndrome Day. The genetic disorder isn’t slowing down one Fayetteville swimmer who has big dreams for her swimming career.

Mary Borman said she’s been swimming since she was 4-years-old. She started taking lessons at Wilson Park Pool.

Her parents, Terry and Marie, said they put her in lessons as a child for her own safety.

“We had a nurse at the hospital when Mary was born who said she lost her sibling who had Down Syndrome when they drowned in a pool,” said Terry.

“It was all about helping her to be drown resistant,” added Marie.

But what started as a way to keep her safe and self-sufficient, blossomed into a competitive passion.

“My best is my back stroke and I usually get 2,000 yards,” said Mary. To put that in perspective, a mile is 1,760 yards.

She’s competed on the Fayetteville High School swim team, for the Mount Sequoyah Marlins swim team and for Special Olympics. Now, at 23-years-old, she’s hoping to get on the 2022 USA Down Syndrome Swimming Team, which will compete in an international competition in Portugal in October.

“I love swimming, it’s my passion,” she said. “Representing USA means I’m doing something big.”

After the international competition in Canada in 2018, Terry and a group of other parents formed USA Down Syndrome Swimming, Inc. It’s the only sanctioned organization to represent USA, and it’s just for swimmers with Down Syndrome. Now, it has swimmers from all over the country competing.

Terry said it’s not an even playing field for those who compete in Special Olympics, because you have people with physical and developmental disabilities in varying degrees competing in the same competitions. With USA Down Syndrome, he said you have to take a blood test that proves you have it before you’re allowed to compete in its competitions.

“It’s the most even playing field there is,” he said.

Terry said his daughter swims four or five days a week as she trains. He said she placed qualifying times five different events for the Portugal competition. The coaching staff is reviewing the qualifying times of all the athletes and will pick the team.

“I’m hopeful,” said Mary when asked how she feels about her chances of making the team.

“We are so proud of her,” said Terry. “She works hard, she plays hard. When people ask what it’s like having a kid with Down Syndrome and my usual response is that we’ve won the lottery.”

“She’s an example of what you can do if you work hard. You don’t have limits and that’s what you’re showing people,” said Marie to her daughter.

Mary said she plans to keep swimming competitively until she’s 70-years-old.