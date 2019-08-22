Local teachers take on a national dance challenge

The 'Git Up Challenge' has many people buzzing.





SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A group of teachers at Thurmon G. Smith in Springdale hyped students by participating in a national dance challenge.

Their dance video has more than 1,000 Facebook reactions and hundreds of Facebook shares.

The ‘Git Up Challenge’ has many people buzzing.

Thousands have participated in the challenge including firefighters, paramedics, police, deputies, athletes including figure skaters, students and teachers. Service members have also participated including a brigade deployed in Kuwait.

See the video below:





