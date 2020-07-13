Local teen participates in national talent search

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith teenager participated in The Celebration of Music international talent search Sunday afternoon.

It’s a talent show that showcases the best young musical talent across the globe, and Ava Russell couldn’t be more excited to go for it.

Her mom, Kristi, said she has always loved to sing, “She’s always been involved in acting and singing and music,” she said. “It was really an opportunity we kinda stumbled upon you know, and she’s been wanting to do something like this forever”

Ava submitted two videos to try out, and she wasn’t sure if she had made it at first.

“We waited and we waited and we thought, well, maybe she didn’t get selected.” Kristi said.

But after about 3 months, they got a letter saying that Ava had qualified. She will be singing Noel by Lauren Daigle.

This is the first time the show has been virtual.

“We’re all gonna be on a zoom meeting.” Ava said.

Judges will select a winner after the show. But Ava said she’s just happy to be a part of it.

“When you live in Arkansas, there’s just not stuff like this and so to be able to do this right now its just like so amazing.” Ava said.

If she wins, she will be headed off to L.A. To preform again – on national TV.

Winners will be considered for a record distribution deal and will be also considered for a possible management deal.