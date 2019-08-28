Local teen swimmers qualify for 2020 Olympic Trials, U.S. Open

Two Bentonville teenagers get the chance to represent the U.S. as some of the best swimmers in the country.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – When the clock strikes 4 O’clock three times a week, You’ll find 17-year-olds Ryan Husband and Hayley Pike with their goggles fastened and caps on – training with the Northwest Arkansas Aquatics Sharks.

“I could not be more proud of the work they put in,” Head Coach Mark Gole said. “Both of them are really driven they have goals and they stick to it.” Earlier this month the teens competed in the 2019 NCSA Summer Swimming Championships.

Husband competed in the 200-meter freestyle, his time was 1:52 – qualifying him to head to the U.S. Open in Atlanta, Georgia at the end of the year. “It was just a good feeling to see that time on the board and [think], oh wow I qualified for that,” Husband said. “It was a good feeling.”

Pike competed in the 1500 freestyle, finishing at 16:47 – not only allowing her to compete in the U.S. Open but also giving her a ticket to Nebraska to compete in the 2020 Olympic Trials next summer. “I was just telling myself you’ve been training for this all season you just need to trust your training,” Pike said. “Trust your coach he’s been prepping you for this so just do your best.”

Coach Mark Gole says two former team members are also heading to the U.S. Open but Pike is his first student to head to the Olympic Qualifiers since he became the head coach. “I’ve plenty of times felt like I would never be able to achieve what I have today but I just kept working hard and practiced and kept pushing,” Pike said. “You eventually can do it you just have to believe in yourself.”

As for Husband, his goal is to also punch a ticket to the Olympic Trials as he hits the water at the U.S. Open. “When it gets hard that’s when you really got to stay focus and push yourself because that’s when it pays off,” Husband said.

The U.S. Open will be held in Dec. and the Olympic Qualifiers will be held in June 2020.