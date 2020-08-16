Local teenager opens up food truck after not being able to go to college this fall

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Coronavirus has impacted the lives of millions across the country in many ways, but a local teenager has turned it into a business opportunity.

After she wasn’t able to start her first year of college this semester, Blue Brasher, a Fayetteville High School graduate decided to open up a unique food truck. And she did it all within a week.

“I think I’ve had this idea since I was like 12 or 13, but I never thought it would be real,” Brasher said.

Her mom Kimberly said they were ready to send her off to college to study pre-med.

“She was supposed to go off to college this year, but um, in California her school didn’t open,” Kimberly said.

So she took a cereal restaurant dream and made it happen.

“I’ve always loved cereal, and I’ve always thought it would be great to just sell it and have a cereal restaurant,” Blue said.

She partnered with the Cajun Kitchen food truck at Lake Fayetteville just last week and ordered her merchandise.

“I met Susan, who owns Cajun Kitchen, and I told her, she’s selling the truck and I told her about the idea and she liked it so much she just wanted to try it out,” Blue said.

And so far, so good.

“I’m learning a lot and I am liking running a business, so it’s pretty cool,” she said.

Blue still plans on going to college next year, but her new business may change her goals.

“She is for sure dedicated for the whole year, up until fall, and if successful then she’ll definitely have different friends managing it,”

But until then – she’s enjoying running the food truck.

You can find Blue’s Killer Cereal food truck on Lake Fayetteville, open 7 days a week, from 11 am to 9 pm.