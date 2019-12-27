Local teens sing to local nursing homes to spread holiday cheer

A group called Smiles are Contagious is visiting nursing homes around Northwest Arkansas to spread holiday cheer to our elderly.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A group called Smiles are Contagious is visiting nursing homes around Northwest Arkansas to spread holiday cheer to our elderly.

It’s doing this by singing an array of Christmas songs to the seniors at Providence Assisted Living in Springdale, and other facilities like it.

“We’re really just trying to spread some Christmas cheer to people who a lot of times, they don’t get people just coming in and hanging out or talking to them,” said Hannah Huffey, the founder of Smiles are Contagious.

Vivian Williams, a resident at Providence Assisted Living said, “I think it makes all of us really happy and everyone shows so much kindness and everything. Everybody loves it.”

“People get busy, especially during this time of year,” said Huffey. “I feel like it’s good for them to know that the young people in the community still care about them and they still know that ‘hey you guys exist.'”

“You know they were young people once now they’re here and they have all these memories of Christmases long past and we’re really hoping to rekindle a few of the memories,” she said.

Williams said, “I think it makes everybody feel better about being away from their family.”

Huffey said, “We don’t know when the last time their family has come to see them and it’s really sad.”

“A lot of people.. the family doesn’t get to come as much as they like and when yall come in it takes up the slack,” said Williams.

“There are people in our community who could really use the face to face interaction,” said Huffey.

Williams said, “Since Christmas season started, we’ve had quite a few people come in and we’ve enjoyed it thoroughly.”