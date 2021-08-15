Local therapist offers advice for the transition back to the classroom

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – School for many districts starts on Monday, and many of your kiddos may be more stressed out about the transition than an average year. 

Emily Brandt, Lead Clinical Therapist at Eason Counseling, said she usually sees a spike in appointments around the time in the year, but this year has been even busier than most.

“We have been so busy. Yes, and we’re so grateful that parents have been bringing their kiddos in for some therapy before they go back to school,” said Brandt. 

Brandt said there have been a number of additional stressors for 2021, the transition from distance learning to in-person learning being one of them.

“They have really enjoyed that at-home experience, it wasn’t for everyone but there were some kids who really benefited from it,” said Brandt. “But for a lot of them, it’s going to be an enormous adjustment. I think the name of the game has just been a constant adjustment.”

While watching your children stress is never fun, she wants to remind parents a healthy amount of stress can help your children grow. 

“Socialization is essential for helping our children develop good people skills; there are a lot of benefits from them being in a school setting for sure,” said Brandt

One exercise Brandt uses with the kids she sees is to list all the things that stress them out. Putting them in categories of stressors that are in their control and ones that aren’t. She finds this can help take the weight off their shoulders and an exercise that’s easily implemented at home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers