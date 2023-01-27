FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple local groups and attractions are being nominated for statewide tourism awards, called Henry Awards.
Experience Fayetteville’s ArtCourt along with the Railyard Park and Butterfield Stage in Rogers are nominated for the Natural State Tourism Development Award.
Experience Fayetteville is also nominated for the Tourism Organization of the Year. Luke Wiggins with Visit Rogers is one of three people nominated for the Rising Stars Award, and the River Valley Tri-Peaks Region is nominated for the Tourism Region of the Year.
The full list of nominees can be found below:
The Natural State Tourism Development Award
Beans, Greens & Cornbread/Delta Roots Music Festival – Helena-West Helena
Experience Fayetteville’s ArtCourt
Railyard Park & Butterfield Stage – Rogers
Tourism Organization of the Year
Experience Fayetteville
North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau
Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce
Tourism Attraction of the Year
Buffalo National River
Delta Dirt Distillery – Helena-West Helena
Museum of Discovery – Little Rock
Rising Star Award
Lacey Hendrix – Beard and Lady Inn
Grace Pepler – Dogwood Hills Guest Farm
Luke Wiggins – Visit Rogers
Tourism Region of the Year
Arkansas Delta Byways
Arkansas River Valley Tri-Peaks