Local town passes noise ordinance due to ‘loud church’

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA) — A new ordinance will be implemented in town due to a church being “too loud”.

Pastor Shannon O’Dell with Brand New Church was cited for disorderly conduct — twice within two weeks — for music reportedly blasting loudly from the church.

The new ordinance dictates how much noise can come from residential, commercial and industrial zones during specific times of day. Schools and city-sponsored events will be excluded from the ordinance.

O’Dell said he will abide by the new ordinance.

“We had a local engineering firm give us what was necessary to do some tests at multiple dimensions, property lines… to know we are within those boundies,” O’Dell explained.