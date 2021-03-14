Local travel agent sees trips, vacations pick back up

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – One thing any have missed over the pandemic has been traveling, but a local travel agent said that is now picking up.

Travel agent, Melinda Pitsaros said many Arkansans are making up for lost time when it comes to going on trips, especially as they get their vaccines and see some restrictions start to ease up at restaurants and hotels.

“There were months you did not have anything on the book for two to three months, big flights weren’t coming up,” Pitsaros said. “In the past six weeks I’d say that has changed.”

Pitsaros said many are scheduling family spring break trips while others are planning vacations out further in the year as they start to feel more confident things will be back to normal before then.

“You’re seeing older people who feel more confident booking now,” Pitsaros said. “The vaccines have really helped people feel confident in booking that the trip is actually going to happen.”



Pitsaros said the U.S. still requires a negative COVID-19 test before returning, but many resorts are now doing the testing for free on site.

“People are willing to get on planes, people are willing to go somewhere that does require a negative Covid test.”

Pitsaros said traveling during a pandemic, even at this point, still comes with extra steps considering every state and country has different COVID-19 guidelines, so she has found her help booking trips is needed now more than ever.