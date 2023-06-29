ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In the wake of the recent Supreme Court decision to end affirmative action, local universities are reacting to how it may impact the future of college admissions.

The court ruled on a pair of cases Thursday severely limiting the use of race as a factor in college admissions, undoing affirmative action programs that educational institutions have used to select and admit students.

Universities in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley say that they expect the ruling to have little to no impact on their admissions process.

“We don’t anticipate any significant impact on our admissions processes but will continue to work with the UA System office for guidance as a full review of the decision is completed,” University of Arkansas spokesperson John Thomas said.

“The U of A welcomes and accepts all academically qualified students from Arkansas,” Thomas added. “Our goal is, and always has been, to serve all of Arkansas.”

Thomas says that the university will continue to visit every high school in the state annually during its recruiting process and that it strives to provide access, opportunity and success for all students.

John Brown University says that it also expects to be largely unaffected by the ruling.

“We’re reviewing the decision but, in general, do not think it will necessitate any change in JBU’s admissions process. We remain committed to ensuring all students are welcome and will flourish,” JBU’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Julie Gumm said.

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith chancellor Terisa Riley says affirmative action is rare in Arkansas universities. She says instead, UAFS focuses more on grades in high school and standardized testing and says those are the best predictor for success in college.

“At first blush, I don’t think that we have any current admission requirements or policies that would be negatively, or in any way, impacted by the change,” Riley said.

Riley says the school’s demographics closely align with those of the region with about 60% of its students being white and 18% being Hispanic.